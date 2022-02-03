HC asks Haryana DGP to look into conduct of IOs taking contradictory stands

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked director general of police (DGP), Haryana to look into the conduct of investigating officers (IOs), taking contradictory stands before courts.

The high court bench of justice HNS Gill was hearing an anticipatory bail plea of a Gurugram resident, Rakesh Bhati booked in a cheating case in September 2019 registered at DLF Phase-II Gurugram. He was given interim protection from arrest by the high court on February 3, 2020 and directed him to join the investigation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What transpired before the court was that the counsel for the petitioner had produced an acknowledgement/receipt issued by the investigating officer, mentioning that the petitioner had joined the investigation. But in the report sent to advocate general office for submission before court, the IO had stated that although the accused had joined investigation, he was not cooperating with the investigating agency.

Similar stand was taken on three occasions in March 2020, September 2021 and November 2021.

The court observed that in the acknowledgment note to petitioner, it is apparent that the IO did not mention even a single word about the accused not cooperating with the investigating agency. But in the report to be submitted in court, he has taken a contrary stand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“…such kind of act and conduct of investigating officers in Haryana, especially in Gurugram district, is highly deplorable,” the court said, adding that earlier also, the court had noticed in umpteen number of cases that despite directions being given to the accused to join investigation, the IOs pass on instructions to the advocate general office that accused did not cooperate in the probe.

Such mechanism on part of IOs has become a growing tendency in the recent past, the bench added.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel had told court that the accused had joined investigation, a copy of the acknowledgement receipt issued to the accused at the time of joining of probe was also submitted. Thus, he had argued that interim protection given be made absolute.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the other hand, the state counsel had reiterated that although the petitioner had joined investigation, he was not cooperating with the investigating agency. Latest such report was submitted on January 29.

“As such, the learned state counsel is directed to impress upon DGP Haryana, and the commissioner of police, Gurugram, to look into the conduct of such investigating officers,” the bench asked, rejecting the contention of the state’s counsel and confirming anticipatory bail to the accused.