HC awards 5 lakh compensation to Patiala man retrenched in 1985

The Punjab and Haryana high court has awarded a compensation of ₹5 lakh to a Patiala man who was retrenched in 1985 and was not reinstated despite an undertaking given before the Supreme Court. The petition was pending in high court since 1997 from one Mohan Lal, who started working as a mason in the Anandpur Sahib Hydel Project in September 1978.

His services were terminated In July 1985 and he was paid retrenchment compensation under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, on completion of the work.

In 1989, the high court directed the government to take retrenched employees in other projects or in service of the government according to the qualifications of each of the employees and their fitness. An undertaking in this regard was also given before the Supreme Court in 1995 in a connected matter. However, the petitioner was not reinstated while some of the workers were given jobs. He had approached the high court in 1997 and the case remained pending since then.

“The sufferance of the petitioner stems from the state’s failure to comply with the judicial directions issued in his favour, and later the spirit of the undertaking given by its own advocate general before the Hon’ble Supreme Court. While he diligently pursued his legal remedies across multiple judicial tiers, the state apparatus remained inert to his legitimate claims and repeated representations,” the court observed while giving directions of 5 lakh compensation to him.

It noted that at this belated stage considering the lapse of time and his age, it would be impracticable to reinstate him with backwages. “This court finds that the petitioner has endured significant hardship primarily due to the administrative apathy and recalcitrance of the respondent state, without any fault on his own part,” it recorded while directing that compensation be given within three months.

‘State must act as a model employer’

The court observed that once a competent court has granted a certain relief to one set of employees, their similarly situated counterparts must not be forced to move the courts by denying them an identical relief.

“This court cannot help but observe that the very essence of a welfare state, as envisioned by our Constitution, is compromised when the instrumentalities of the state itself become a source of protracted litigation. The principle that the State must act as a ‘model employer’ is not a mere platitude but a constitutional mandate that informs its dealings with its employees,” it observed adding that Once a competent court has settled a legal issue and granted a specific relief to a set of employees, the state is under a solemn obligation to extend the same benefit to all other similarly situated individuals without forcing them to embark upon a fresh and arduous legal journey.

“To do otherwise, to grant relief to one and deny it to another identically placed is the very definition of arbitrariness prohibited under Article 14 of the Constitution,” it recorded.