HC clears deck for MC polls in Haryana
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday disposed of pleas against municipal corporation polls in Haryana, paving way for elections to civic bodies.
The elections, if conducted immediately, will have to be conducted without reservation of seats to the backward classes’ category.
As per government counsels, additional advocates general Ankur Mittal and Deepak Balyan, the petitions have been disposed of asking the state election commission to conduct polls as per the Supreme Court judgment in Suresh Mahajan’s case delivered on May 10. A detailed judgment is awaited.
The petitioners in this case had demanded quashing of Rule 70A of the Haryana Municipal Election (Amendment) Rules, 2020 arguing that it seeks to reserve the number of offices of president for BCs, which is in violation of the SC judgments. In the interim, they had demanded that election be stayed.
During the hearing on Tuesday, the court was informed of May 10 judgment in which the apex court has issued certain directions to all the state election commissions.
In its May 10 judgment, the apex court has directed all state election commissions to ensure reservation to backward classes be given after triple test laid down for such reservation. The test involves the appointment of panels, gathering empirical data for quantifying the extent and backwardness local body-wise, and ensuring the quota does not exceed the 50% ceiling.
“No reservation for the OBCs can be provisioned until the triple test exercise mentioned in a 2010 Constitution bench verdict is completed in all respects,” the bench of justices AM Khanwilkar, AS Oka, and CT Ravi Kumar had said.
The election to nearly 40 municipal bodies in Haryana is pending in some cases for over one year now.
Haryana farmers to get ₹4,000 per acre for growing paddy using direct-seeded rice method
Encouraged by the cultivators' response to its incentive-driven policy of promoting direct-seeded rice (DSR) technique last year, Haryana agriculture department on Tuesday set one lakh acre as the target of sowing paddy with this water-saving alternative method in 12 leading paddy-growing districts. The agriculture department will promote this rice production technique in 12 districts where groundwater is already alarmingly low. And farmers opting for DSR technique will receive ₹4,000 per acre incentive.
Meerut-Delhi Expressway: Erratic toll deductions leave commuters perplexed
Commuting on the Meerut-Delhi Expressway has become a nightmare for the commuters these days on account of erratic toll deductions. Some travellers have even complained about receiving messages for deduction a day after their journey. The NHAI had started collecting toll on the expressway from April 1 this year. There are numerous complaints about delay in receiving messages of deduction and many times even excess amounts have been deducted.
Mining operations of defaulters suspended again by Haryana govt
Under fire from the Opposition, the Haryana government on Tuesday suspended mining operations of a number of defaulting mining contractors who were granted relaxation for the payment of dues last week. The decision allowed defaulting mining contractors in state to resume mining operations. Hindustan Times had on April 13 highlighted the controversial move of allowing defaulting mining contractors to resume mining operations by granting relaxation for payment of dues.
Brick kiln workers protest for higher wages in Karnal
Hundreds of brick kiln workers, their children and family members reached Karnal's mini-secretariat to raise their demand for a hike in their wages. This was their third protest in the past two weeks as they held a protest on similar demands on May 12 and 6. They slammed the government for not taking their concerns turning a blind eye to their issues and demanded the chief minister to take immediate steps to address their grievances.
Punjab man held for helping suspected Khalistani terrorists to get fake RC, SUV
Police have arrested a man from Kharar, Punjab for allegedly helping the suspected Khalistani terrorists to procure fake registration certificate of an SUV. Police said Sandeep Kumar, of Kharar is an associate of Nitin Sharma, of Ambala, who had been arrested by the police for helping the arrested suspected Khalistani terrorists to get fake registration certificates of two stolen vehicles. The police have recovered a Maruti Vitara Brezza from Sandeep, of Makhu village in Ferozepur, Punjab.
