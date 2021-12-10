HC defers hearing in Punjab’s drugs menace case to Jan 11

The hearing on Punjab’s drugs menace case has been deferred to January 11.

The matter was to be taken up by the bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil but in view of the latter not holding the court on Thursday, the hearing was adjourned for next month, according to people familiar with the case.

The court on the last date of hearing had said that it would take up the issue of whether sealed cover reports about the alleged involvement of politicians and the role of police officers are to be opened or not. These reports are lying in a sealed cover since mid-2018.

During the hearing on Monday, Punjab advocate general DS Patwalia had told the court that he has advised the government to take action in drugs cases as there was no embargo from the court to proceed further, according to legal sources.