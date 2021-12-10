Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC defers hearing in Punjab’s drugs menace case to Jan 11
chandigarh news

HC defers hearing in Punjab’s drugs menace case to Jan 11

The court on the last date of hearing had said that it would take up the issue of whether sealed cover reports about the alleged involvement of politicians and the role of police officers are to be opened or not. These reports are lying in a sealed cover since mid-2018
The hearing on Punjab’s drugs menace case has been deferred to January 11.
The hearing on Punjab’s drugs menace case has been deferred to January 11.
Published on Dec 10, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

The hearing on Punjab’s drugs menace case has been deferred to January 11.

The matter was to be taken up by the bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil but in view of the latter not holding the court on Thursday, the hearing was adjourned for next month, according to people familiar with the case.

The court on the last date of hearing had said that it would take up the issue of whether sealed cover reports about the alleged involvement of politicians and the role of police officers are to be opened or not. These reports are lying in a sealed cover since mid-2018.

During the hearing on Monday, Punjab advocate general DS Patwalia had told the court that he has advised the government to take action in drugs cases as there was no embargo from the court to proceed further, according to legal sources.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 10, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out