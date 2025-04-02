HC directs MC chief to settle Sanjauli mosque dispute by May 8

The Himachal Pradesh high court has directed the municipal corporation (MC) commissioner to settle the Sanjauli mosque case before May 8, noting that the matter has been pending for the last 16 years. The court also disposed a contempt petition filed by residents of Sanjuali, seeking proceedings against MC commissioner for failing’ to settle the dispute by October last year, in contravention of a court order. (Representational image)

The HC passed the order on March 28 while taking up a plea filed by Shimla MC seeking extension to dispose off the case. The HC added that it will not entertain any plea seeking more time.

The court also disposed a contempt petition filed by residents of Sanjuali, seeking proceedings against MC commissioner for failing’ to settle the dispute by October last year, in contravention of a court order.

The MC commissioner had granted the mosque committee till March 2025 to pull down unauthorised structures. The committee informed the MC chief that they have demolished 50% of the structure.

“If the MC commissioner fails to settle the matter before May 8, we will pursue contempt proceedings,” said advocate Jagat Pal, representing Sanjauli residents.

“The case has been going on with the MC for 16 years. Junior engineer filed a report thrice, in which the mosque was declared illegal,” he added.

The mosque committee had cited a lack of funds and winter for slow progress in demolition of the three floors.

On October 5, 2024, the Shimla MC commissioner had ordered the demolition of three illegal floors of the mosque. Following protests in Shimla on September 11, demanding the demolition of an unauthorised portion of the mosque, the committee had given an undertaking to the MC commissioner, offering to carry out the demolition on their own.

On September 11, at least 10 persons, including six police personnel and four protestors, were injured after the police resorted to baton charges and used water cannons as agitators broke the barricades and reached the vicinity of the mosque.

A complaint in the matter was first filed with the MC authorities in 2010.