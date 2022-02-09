HC dismisses plea seeking conjugal relations by convict’s wife

The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed plea from a woman seeking directions to authorities to allow conjugal relations with her convict husband lodged in a Gurugram jail. The high court has directed the wife and the husband to approach authorities afresh.

The court said the right of a convict to have conjugal relations is subject to certain conditions. “..the right is not an absolute one and is subject to ‘reasonable restrictions’, ‘social order’, ‘security concerns’, ‘good behaviour’ in the jail etc,” the bench of justice AG Masih and justice Jasjeet Singh Bedi said.

The woman had approached authorities for parole for consummation of the matrimonial relationship in November 2020. However, the jail superintendent, district jail, Gurugram, rejected the same. This order was challenged by the woman in high court.

In March 2021, the high court had issued notice to Haryana government observing that prima facie, the woman had the right to life and liberty under Article 21 extended to the right to procreate through conjugal relations with her convict husband.

He was awarded life sentence in May 2018 in a murder case. The duo had got married in April 2016 and the convict husband is behind the bars since August 2016.

In September 2021, the government had told court that the husband being a hardcore prisoner with multiple convictions and pending FIRs was not entitled to parole. It had cited Jasvir Singh’s case as per which the right available for conjugal visit of a married and eligible convict was subject to certain conditions.

The right to maintain conjugal relations by a convict was not an absolute right, it had submitted adding that the government has constituted a Jail Reforms Committee to look into the issue, either they can apply afresh or wait for the recommendations of the committee.

The court also referred to a recent Madras high court judgment in which it was held that a convicted person cannot enjoy the same rights those available to a common man because there must be a distinction drawn between a law-abiding citizen and law-violating prisoner.

The court further observed that right of convict to avail parole would be governed as per Jasvir Singh’s case till scheme formulation by the government for creation of an environment for conjugal and family visit for jail inmates. It asked the woman to apply for parole afresh or wait for the notification of the scheme, which the government said would take at least one year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON