HC frees rape accused as victim, her father turn hostile

The Punjab and Haryana high court has quashed the 20-year jail term awarded to a Palwal youth, who was accused of raping a minor in May 2018.

The trial court had sentenced him to 20-year jail in July 2019 even as the victim and her father had resiled from their statements. The high court was hearing an appeal against that order.

The allegations from the father were that his 14-year-old daughter had been repeatedly harassed by the accused while she was going to school and on earlier occasions, he had remonstrated with the parents of the appellant, who had assured him that his son mend his ways but he did not desist and on the date in question, he enticed away his daughter and raped her.

However, during trial, the girl and her father both turned hostile and claimed that no rape had taken place and that the girl was a major. The father had stated that he had reduced the age of the girl at the time of her admission in school.

The trial court, however, relied on the medical evidence. The trial court had further held that the oral version regarding age of the girl could not be preferred over the school record.

The accused had submitted in high court that admittedly the age reflected in the school record was not based on any evidence such as birth certificate and had been entered on the statement of the father. Further, both the father and the girl had admitted that she was 19-year-old, and not 14, and that he had intentionally gotten less age recorded at the time of getting her admission in school. Thus, the school record loses its probative value.

The state counsel had told court that this is a case where the victim and her father have obviously been won over and thus, have not given the correct version of events.

The court, while freeing the accused, observed that the girl had admitted that it was a consensual act, and now the controversy indeed boils down to the findings regarding her age. The admissibility of a document as evidence is one thing and the probative value thereof is different, it added.

“A document may be admissible but as to whether the entry contained therein has any probative value may still be required to be examined,” the court said, adding that the girl had admitted to her age to be 19-year-old. The father too has admitted. No probative value can be attached to the school leaving certificate in view of these facts, the court said quashing trial court order and freeing the accused.