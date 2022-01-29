HC grants parole to former Punjab CM Beant Singh’s assassin Rajoana

The Punjab and Haryana high court has granted parole to former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh’s assassination convict Balwant Singh Rajoana.

The parole was granted by the bench of justice Ajay Tewari and justice Pankaj Jain after a report from the Ludhiana police confirmed that Rajoana’s father, Jaswant Singh, has died on January 22 and the bhog ceremony is to be held on January 31.

“In these circumstances, the petition stands disposed of with a direction to the authorities to allow the petitioner to attend the bhog ceremony of his father with adequate police escort on 31.1.2022 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm,” the bench ordered.

The court was hearing plea from Rajoana filed after authorities rejected his request for the same. Rajoana is lodged in the Burail jail in Chandigarh.

Rajoana faces death term for assassinating the then Punjab chief minister in a bomb blast outside the Punjab secretariat on August 31, 1995. A Punjab Police employee, Dilawar Singh, had acted as a human bomb in the incident. The incident led to the death of 17 people, and 15 received serious injuries. Jagtar Singh Hawara, Paramjit Singh Bheora and Rajoana are among those convicted in the case.