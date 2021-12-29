HC issues notice to vet varsity on visually disabled candidate’s plea

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from Guru Angad Dev University of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, Ludhiana, on a plea challenging its prospectus for bachelor’s degree courses.

The high court acted on the plea of one Abhiraj Mahajan of Pathankot, who is suffering with disability of low vision. According to the plea, students suffering with disability of low vision and some other disabilities were debarred for admission to undergraduate programme, which as per the plea are against the provisions of Persons with Disability Act, 2016.

Mahajan’s counsel Kapil Kakkar said student was suffering with 10% disability of low vision and had applied for admission to a course. He was placed second in the merit list. However, when he went to attend the counselling on December 14, he was told that he cannot be considered for admission as there was specific bar in the prospectus.

The clause in the prospectus is violative of Section 3 of the Disability Act which clearly shows that no discrimination can be made in matter of admission and providing employment, Kakkar added. The response has been sought by January 31.