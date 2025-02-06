HC lawyer loses phone to snatchers outside her house in Mohali

Two people lost their mobile phones and other valuables in different snatching incidents in Mohali and Chandigarh on Wednesday and Tuesday, respectively. The purse contained a mobile phone, ₹ 500 cash, notary stamps, besides other documents, the lawyer told Mohali police. (File)

Two bike-borne miscreants snatched the purse of a female advocate at the entrance of her house in Phase-11 on Wednesday.

The purse contained her mobile phone, ₹500 cash, notary stamps, besides other documents. The incident took place when the victim, Charanjit Kaur who practises at Punjab and Haryana high court (HC), was about to enter her house around 5.30 pm. Suddenly, two youths on a bike snatched her purse and fled. They were captured on CCTV cameras in the street.

After the victim raised the alarm, her husband and neighbours rushed outside, but could not catch the snatchers.

After being informed, Phase 11 SHO Gagandeep Singh reached the spot and scrutinised the CCTV cameras.

“We are investigating the matter and the accused will be arrested soon,” an investigator said. A case was registered at the Phase-11 police station.

Two unidentified men assaulted a labourer and snatched his mobile phone while he was returning home from work near Sukhna Chowk bridge in Chandigarh on Tuesday evening.

The victim, identified as Rajesh Bhardwaj, 38, a resident of Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, in his complaint to the police, said that he was coming home from work. Around 5.20 pm, he stopped near the slip road before Sukhna Chowk bridge to relieve himself.

There, two individuals approached him, assaulted him and snatched his phone. As they fled towards the jungle, he tried to chase them, but tripped and got hurt. A PCR team transported him to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he is reported to be stable. Police have launched an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the accused. A case has been registered.