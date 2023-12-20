HC notice on Fastway MD plea seeking transfer of probe to CBI

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a response from the Punjab government on a plea from Fastway managing director Gurdeep Singh seeking the transfer of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or an independent probe team into multiple FIRs registered against him and those associated with him by the state police. The plea also demanded that during the pendency of the matter before the high court investigation into these FIRs be kept in abeyance.

The high court has sought a response by January 9 on the plea which also has Fastway director Arshdeep Singh Mundi as petitioner in the case. The plea alleges these eight FIRs with allegations of criminal intimidation, assault, criminal conspiracy etc in different districts have been registered against the petitioners and those associated with them in order to “suppress as well as grab the biggest media house of the region” by the state.

It alleges police have acted at the behest of the political party in the power in the state. Hence, the probe should be handed over to some independent agency like CBI or a special investigation team comprising two IPS officers from outside the Punjab cadre for fair investigation. The plea also demanded that during the pendency of the matter before the high court investigation into these FIRs be kept in abeyance. Fastway is a cable service provider and multi-system operator in Punjab, which also has a newspaper and news channels.