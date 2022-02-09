HC: Prosecution sanction needed for acts done in discharge of duty only

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court has held that prosecution sanction is required only for an offence committed by a government employee while discharging his official duties, not any other criminal act committed during the course of service.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under Section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), prior sanction from a competent officer is needed to prosecute a government servant for alleged criminal act done in discharge of his official duty.

The high court bench of justice Jasjit Singh Bedi dismissed pleas from two railway employees, who had challenged the order of a Fatehgarh Sahib court ordering framing of charges against them in a criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy case registered in December 2018 at government railway police (GRP) police station in Sirhind.

It was alleged that they hatched a conspiracy and got the complainant transferred out of Sirhind. In August 2018, they allegedly took away and tampered with the record pertaining to the service period of the complainant to involve him in a case, which resulted in him being charge-sheeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A challan was filed against three employees, including the two petitioners, under criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy. While one Jarnail Singh was discharged, charges were framed against Brij Nandan and Anwar Ansari. They challenged the order claiming that in the absence of sanction under Section 197 of the CrPC, the trial court could not have framed charges against them. Further, it was argued that the department had not lodged any complaint of tampering of documents. Hence, the FIR and subsequent proceedings should be quashed.

The high court observed that “It is not part of one’s official duty to commit an offence under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code for which the petitioners have been charge-sheeted. Admittedly, the offence has been committed during the course of the service but not in the discharge of their official duties,” the bench said, adding that the act of the petitioners in taking away the documents can never be a part of their official duty. Therefore, prior sanction for prosecution as mandated under Section 197 of the CRPC was not required.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court also did not find merit in the contention that the statements of the witnesses were discrepant and there was insufficient material on record to chargesheet the petitioners. At the time of framing the charges, only a prima facie case is to be seen and a high degree of suspicion is sufficient to frame charges. The court is not to examine the statements/documents in challan so as to record a judgment of conviction or acquittal, it said dismissing the plea.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON