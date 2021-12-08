HC puts Punjab on notice on dera follower’s plea

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday issued a notice on the plea of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower, who had demanded that the Punjab Police be directed to serve him prior notice in the event of his arrest in the 2015 sacrilege case of Punjab.

The high court has sought response from the state government by December 9.

The petitioner, Dr Prithvi Raj Nain, a former paediatrician with the Haryana government and a dera follower, had told the court that he was an old man, aged 71. He submitted that his name neither figured in the Central Bureau of Investigation probe nor in the investigation and statements obtained by the Punjab Police thereafter.

But in view of dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh being sought to be interrogated in the case, police had given him a notice to appear in the capacity of a witness.

He had further told the court that he apprehended that he could be arrested. Hence, police be directed to serve a seven-day prior notice to allow him to avail of his legal remedies.