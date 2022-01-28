HC puts stay on Panjab University syndicate polls

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday stayed the proposed elections of Panjab University (PU) syndicate.

On January 8, the senate, varsity’s apex governing body, had authorised the vice-chancellor to decide on a date for the syndicate elections.

The high court bench of justice Rajbir Sehrawat acted on the plea of some PU teachers, who are demanding that election of six senate members – from the faculty constituency – be notified by the varsity.

Syndicate members are elected from among the senate. It is the executive arm of the PU senate and responsible for day to day functioning of the varsity, but its elections have not been held for two years now.

Of the 91 members in the senate, 36 are nominated by the Vice-President of India, two from the Punjab Assembly, six are ex-officio members and the remaining 47 are elected from the eight constituencies. The elections took place last year in August after a period of two years, primarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the hearing, the petitioners informed the court that they had been duly declared as elected senate members from the faculty constituency by the returning officer appointed by the university.

However, the university authorities had not issued the necessary subsequent statutory notification in this regard.

On the other hand, varsity’s counsel told the court that under the statutory provisions, the election of the senate members is subject to the approval of the varsity chancellor and in the case of these members, some petitions had been received challenging their election. Accordingly, they have been issued show-cause notices, but they have not filed any response.

As the petitioners told the court that they did not get copies of the said petitions, the court directed that they be supplied the petitions within a week and thereafter, they should file their responses within 10 days. The court was assured that a decision on the petitions will be taken within two weeks thereafter.

“Keeping in view the above situation and as an ad interim measure, it is ordered that the election of the syndicate members will remain stayed till the next date of hearing,” the HC bench ordered, posting the matter for hearing on February 28.