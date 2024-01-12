The Punjab and Haryana high court has restrained Punjab Police from arresting Fastway managing director (MD) Gurdeep Singh and director Arshdeep Singh Mundi in nine FIRs registered against them in various parts of the state. HC restrains Punjab Police from arresting Fastway MD, director

The high court bench of justice Vinod S Bhardwaj also directed that police would not register fresh FIRs against the employees of Fastway Transmission Private Limited pertaining to disconnection, reconnection of broadband and cable network services or purported allegations about alleged tampering with the distribution boxes or relay boxes installed by another company, without the permission of the court till next date of hearing on January 20.

The order was passed in a plea seeking transfer of probe in these FIRs to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or an independent team.

Fastway is a cable service provider and multi-system operator in Punjab, which also has a newspaper and news channels. The company has more than 23 lakh subscribers and as per the petition, the company has invested ₹1,000 crore in its business in the state.

The order was passed as the state failed to submit its response and the petitioners had asserted that the police officials had increased their operations and were receiving frivolous complaints in order to terrorise the employees of the company and to apprehend them by falsely implicating them in multiple cases.

These nine FIRs with allegations of criminal intimidation, assault, criminal conspiracy etc in different districts have been registered against the petitioners and those associated with them in order to “suppress as well as grab the biggest media house of the region” by the state, the plea claimed adding that police have acted at the behest of the political party in the power in the state. Hence, the probe should be handed over to some independent agency like CBI or a special investigation team comprising two IPS officers from outside the Punjab cadre for fair investigation.

It was further alleged that the police are registering multiple FIRs against the management, operators and employees of the company so as to provide a “walk-over” to another company at the instance of political dispensation in the state in an attempt to cause economic distress and ouster of the company so as to make it easy for the state-sponsored competitors. “The entire emphasis is to promote another private firm, which does not even have a license to provide broadband/cable network services in the state of Punjab, yet, the employees of the M/s Fastway Transmission Pvt. Ltd. are being threatened against answering the consumer grievances and restoring the broadband services which are illegally disconnected by the employees of (another private firm),” the plea alleged adding that as a result there was steep decline in usage of broadband services of the company.

During the hearing, the petitioners sought to produce a transcript before the court, which they claimed to be an audio recording of an MLA of the ruling party, which established that “a tirade has been launched” against the company by the state government.