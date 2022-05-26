HC seeks details of damages reported in August 2017 Panchkula violence
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought details of damages reported on August 25, 2017, the day Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted in two rape cases by a court in Panchkula.
The details were sought during resumed hearing of a plea by the bench of justice AG Masih and two other judges, justice Ritu Bahri and justice TS Dhindsa. The proceedings in this case could not be effectively conducted since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
As the hearing began, the bench was apprised about the case by senior advocate and amicus curaie in the case, Anupam Gupta since judges on the bench were new to the case.
Later, the court asked for details of damages reported in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on August 25 and subsequent days and sought suggestions on constitution of claims tribunal so that affected persons could be compensated.
The issue of whether the Dera head is to be made to pay or if it is to be paid by the respective administrations has been left for the consideration of the high court.
On August 25, 2017, the Dera head was convicted in two rape cases of his disciples in 2002 at Sirsa-based Dera headquarters. The conviction had led to widespread violence in Panchkula and parts of Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh in which at least 38 deaths, including deaths of 30 persons in Panchkula, were reported, besides, widespread damage to government as well as private properties.
Later, the Dera head had to be handed down the sentencing order through video hearing.
He is lodged in Sunaria jail since then. He was awarded 20-year jail term for the rape cases. Subsequently, he was also convicted in two murder cases of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and former dera manager Ranjit Singh, both reported in 2002.
-
Punjab sports minister visits Ludhiana’s Dhruv Kapila after Thomas Cup triumph
Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday visited Dhruv Kapila, the Ludhiana-based member of the Thomas Cup-winning Indian badminton team that beat 14-time champion Indonesia, at his residence. Hayer also congratulated the champion and his coach Anand Tiwari on behalf of the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and interacted with Kapila's parents. The minister was accompanied by Ludhiana (North) MLA Madan Lal Bagga. Kapila gifted his badminton racket to the sports minister.
-
Kejriwal to blow poll bugle at May 29 Kurukshetra rally
'Haryana mein bhi Kejriwal' and 'Ab badlega Haryana' messages of the Aam Aadmi Party will disseminate from its first rally being organised in Haryana on May 29. Party insiders said the rally is being organised at Kurukshetra to blow the poll bugle ahead of municipal and Panchayati Raj elections. Party's national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will address the rally.
-
Canada-based gangster’s aide makes video call from jail, booked
The police have booked Canada-based gangster Sukha Duneke's aide, who is lodged at the modern jail at Faridkot, under the Prisons Act after Karan Sharma's video of doing a video call from the jail premises went viral on social media. The accused was identified as Karan Sharma of Balbir Basti in Faridkot city. Last month the district police arrested three members of the Davinder Bambiha and Sukha Duneke group, including Karan, along with six pistols.
-
Chandigarh: Another held for impersonating candidates during firemen recruitment physical test
A Hisar resident was arrested on Wednesday for impersonating a candidate during the ongoing firemen recruitment physical test being conducted at Police Lines in Sector 26, Chandigarh. The accused has been identified as Sumit Kumar. He was arrested based on the complaint of Satpal Singh, station fire officer and in charge of attendance and identification committee at the RTC, Sector 26 . A cheating case has been registered at Sector 26 police station.
-
Haryana rolls out new sampling procedure to test pesticides, fertilisers
The Haryana agriculture and farmers welfare department has rolled out a new procedure to collect samples for testing of fertilisers and pesticides from the premises of manufacturers and wholesalers within and outside the state. Ahead of the paddy sowing season, the agriculture department has also decided to launch a special quality control campaign to aware farmers and sellers of pesticides, seeds and fertilisers regarding judicious use of agricultural inputs.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics