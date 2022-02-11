HC seeks Ferozepur SSP’s affidavit on rly employee’s death

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ferozepur, to look into an FIR registered in August 2021 into the death of a railway employee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The high court bench of justice Amol Rattan Singh also asked the police not to file a challan or cancellation report in the matter till next date of hearing on April 4.

Trilok Chand Gupta, a railway employee posted in Ferozepur, died in June 2021. Initially, his death was reported as a suicide. But in August 2021, the police registered a case against his wife for abetment to suicide.

The petitioner and his brother Pramod Kumar Gupta in his plea has sought a “fair investigation” into the death of his brother and levelled allegations against deceased’s wife. The plea claimed that the there were ligature marks on the top of the neck of the deceased, which would show that they could not have been made with a dupatta.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When the body was initially taken to the civil hospital, Ferozepur, the doctor stated that it was a case of a murder with the deceased having been killed by strangulation with a wire, the plea claimed. However, to their shock, post-mortem reported that death was due to hanging with a dupatta.

The court while posting matter for April 4 has asked SSP, Ferozepur, to look into the matter himself and file an affidavit.