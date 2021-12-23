HC seeks PGIMER board report on health of Sukhpal Khaira

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, to constitute a board to examine the health of Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who is lodged in the Patiala jail in a money laundering case.

The order was passed by the HC bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur on Khaira’s bail plea. The former Punjab MLA is presently in judicial custody after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 11. Khaira had told court that he was suffering from prostrate cancer, which makes him vulnerable to contracting Covid-19 infection.

The HC said that the board would examine whether Khaira’s health condition has deteriorated by critical ailments due to him being in jail, and whether requisite facilities are not available in jail or in the hospital where he is being taken to for examination. Further, the board will look into whether he requires to be with his family for ensuring that he is regularly attended to and whether he requires hospitalisation.

The court also directed superintendent, Central Jail, Patiala, to deploy escorts with Khaira for his check up at the PGIMER. The medical opinion is to be filed in the HC on January 18.

The central agency had arrested Khaira in connection with a 2015 FIR registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Four people have already been convicted in the case. Khaira, who joined the Congress in June, has all along maintained that these proceedings are part of “political vendetta”.