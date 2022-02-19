HC seeks record on furlough to Ram Rahim

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday directed the Haryana government to produce the record on the basis of which Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim was granted furlough.

The high court bench of justice BS Walia, while asking the state government as to why the order should not be stayed, also sought the copy of the order for releasing Ram Rahim on furlough, on next date of hearing on February 21.

The high court acted on the plea of a Patiala resident, who is contesting as an independent candidate in the February 20 Punjab assembly elections.

The petitioner, Paramjit Singh Saholi, in his plea sought the quashing of the order vide which Ram Rahim was ordered to be released on furlough by the Haryana government from February 7 to February 27. The dera chief is currently living in Gurugram.

The petitioner, who himself claims to be the president of Akali Dal (Sawtantar), has submitted that he has been consistently raising the issue of the alleged illegalities committed by Ram Rahim.

“Ram Rahim can carry out illegalities on the ground in the assembly elections as several of his associates are wrongdoers and absconders,” the plea claims, adding that his release is against the spirit of free and fair assembly elections in Punjab as Ram Rahim himself has been claiming that he has a vast following in the state. Thus, his release may affect peace and impact elections, the plea claims.

The plea also claims that the order was passed in derogation of Section 5-A of the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 1988, as he was a “hardcore prisoner”. Further, Ram Rahim has also not completed five years imprisonment, which makes a prisoner eligible for furlough.

Prior to the parole, Ram Rahim was lodged in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail following his conviction in two rape and two murder cases, all dating back to 2002. He was in jail since August 2017, when he was first convicted for rapes of two female disciples in 2002 on Sirsa dera premises.