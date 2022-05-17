Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HC seeks reply from AAP MLA on plea challenging his election to Punjab assembly

The plea was filed by Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra, who unsuccessfully contested as a SAD candidate from the same seat; AAP MLA Harmeet defeated Chandumajra by 49,122 votes in the Feb 20 Punjab assembly polls
Published on May 17, 2022 01:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Sanour, Harmeet Singh, by July 7 on a plea challenging his election to the Punjab assembly in the February 20 polls.

The plea was filed by Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra, who unsuccessfully contested as a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from the same seat. Harmeet defeated Chandumajra by 49,122 votes.

His counsel, Dheeraj Jain said that Chandumajra has sought quashing of election on allegations that the AAP MLA concealed information about pending criminal cases against him at the time of nomination.

“He had three criminal cases pending. But details about the same were not given in the nomination papers filed for February 20 polls. It is a mandatory condition and may result in quashing of election,” he said.

Besides quashing of the election, Chandumajra has also demanded that Harmeet Singh be barred from contesting any election for six years, he said.

