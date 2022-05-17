Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC seeks reply from AAP MLA on plea challenging his election to Punjab assembly
chandigarh news

HC seeks reply from AAP MLA on plea challenging his election to Punjab assembly

The plea was filed by Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra, who unsuccessfully contested as a SAD candidate from the same seat; AAP MLA Harmeet defeated Chandumajra by 49,122 votes in the Feb 20 Punjab assembly polls
HC seeks reply from AAP MLA on plea challenging his election to Punjab assembly
HC seeks reply from AAP MLA on plea challenging his election to Punjab assembly
Published on May 17, 2022 01:27 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Sanour, Harmeet Singh, by July 7 on a plea challenging his election to the Punjab assembly in the February 20 polls.

The plea was filed by Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra, who unsuccessfully contested as a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from the same seat. Harmeet defeated Chandumajra by 49,122 votes.

His counsel, Dheeraj Jain said that Chandumajra has sought quashing of election on allegations that the AAP MLA concealed information about pending criminal cases against him at the time of nomination.

“He had three criminal cases pending. But details about the same were not given in the nomination papers filed for February 20 polls. It is a mandatory condition and may result in quashing of election,” he said.

Besides quashing of the election, Chandumajra has also demanded that Harmeet Singh be barred from contesting any election for six years, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Chandigarh MC was directed to clarity on fitness criterion for fireman post. (HT File)

    Chandigarh MC directed to clarity on fitness criterion for fireman post

    The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has sought response from the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh on a plea demanding clarity on the physical fitness criterion for female candidates applying for the post of fireman. The plea was filed by Rekha Rani, whose case was pending for compassionate appointment in the MCC, after Rani's father, who worked as gardener, died in 2014. The HC has sought response from the civic body by May 25.

  • Independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh said that he met Gadkari recently on the issue of inadequate compensation for land acquired of Punjabis for the Jammu-Katra Expressway and other highway projects. (HT File)

    Independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh meets Union minister Nitin Gadkari on land acquisition compensation

    Independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh on Monday claimed that Union minister for surface transport Nitin Gadkari has assured to appoint an arbitrator to sort out the issue of inadequate compensation for land acquired for various highway projects in Punjab. MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi, Rana Inder, said that he met Gadkari recently on the issue of inadequate compensation for land acquired of Punjabis for the Jammu-Katra Expressway and other highway projects.

  • Spangle Condos residents complained about the society’s RWA not taking any action over the impotable water supply. (HT File)

    Spangle Condos residents decry RWA’s inaction over impotable water supply

    Despite the drinking water samples from Spangle Condos, a residential society in Dhakoli, Zirakpur failing a quality test earlier this month, residents said the residents' welfare association responsible for the maintenance of the society has failed to take any action. Residents had on May 1 filed an application with the health department for testing of samples after receiving unclean water, following which the senior medical officer (SMO) collected the same on May 2.

  • The raid being conducted by the state GST department at the shop in Kochar Market on Monday. (HT Photo)

    GST dept raids shop in Ludhiana’s Kochar Market

    A team of the state goods and services tax department conducted a raid at a CCTV cameras shop in Kochar market on Monday. The officials stated that the raids were conducted over a suspicion that the owner is suppressing sales to evade tax. Dist logs 2 new Covid cases Two fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Monday.

  • The CIA team had caught the duo roaming around the Ferozepur central jail premises on a motorcycle. On frisking, the contraband was found in their possession. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Two arrested for trying to throw drugs into Ferozepur central jail

    Two persons were caught trying to toss in drugs into the Ferozepur central jail on Sunday night. Sub-inspector Jajpal Singh of the CIA staff said his team was standing guard near the jail's boundary following a tip-off about a possible attempt to sneak in drugs into the prison. On frisking, the team found 100gm heroin, 40 pouches of tobacco, five packets of biri, besides a 7.6mm pistol and two cartridges in the duo's possession.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out