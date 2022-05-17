HC seeks reply from AAP MLA on plea challenging his election to Punjab assembly
: The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Sanour, Harmeet Singh, by July 7 on a plea challenging his election to the Punjab assembly in the February 20 polls.
The plea was filed by Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra, who unsuccessfully contested as a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from the same seat. Harmeet defeated Chandumajra by 49,122 votes.
His counsel, Dheeraj Jain said that Chandumajra has sought quashing of election on allegations that the AAP MLA concealed information about pending criminal cases against him at the time of nomination.
“He had three criminal cases pending. But details about the same were not given in the nomination papers filed for February 20 polls. It is a mandatory condition and may result in quashing of election,” he said.
Besides quashing of the election, Chandumajra has also demanded that Harmeet Singh be barred from contesting any election for six years, he said.
-
Chandigarh MC directed to clarity on fitness criterion for fireman post
The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has sought response from the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh on a plea demanding clarity on the physical fitness criterion for female candidates applying for the post of fireman. The plea was filed by Rekha Rani, whose case was pending for compassionate appointment in the MCC, after Rani's father, who worked as gardener, died in 2014. The HC has sought response from the civic body by May 25.
-
Independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh meets Union minister Nitin Gadkari on land acquisition compensation
Independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh on Monday claimed that Union minister for surface transport Nitin Gadkari has assured to appoint an arbitrator to sort out the issue of inadequate compensation for land acquired for various highway projects in Punjab. MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi, Rana Inder, said that he met Gadkari recently on the issue of inadequate compensation for land acquired of Punjabis for the Jammu-Katra Expressway and other highway projects.
-
Spangle Condos residents decry RWA’s inaction over impotable water supply
Despite the drinking water samples from Spangle Condos, a residential society in Dhakoli, Zirakpur failing a quality test earlier this month, residents said the residents' welfare association responsible for the maintenance of the society has failed to take any action. Residents had on May 1 filed an application with the health department for testing of samples after receiving unclean water, following which the senior medical officer (SMO) collected the same on May 2.
-
GST dept raids shop in Ludhiana’s Kochar Market
A team of the state goods and services tax department conducted a raid at a CCTV cameras shop in Kochar market on Monday. The officials stated that the raids were conducted over a suspicion that the owner is suppressing sales to evade tax. Dist logs 2 new Covid cases Two fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Monday.
-
Two arrested for trying to throw drugs into Ferozepur central jail
Two persons were caught trying to toss in drugs into the Ferozepur central jail on Sunday night. Sub-inspector Jajpal Singh of the CIA staff said his team was standing guard near the jail's boundary following a tip-off about a possible attempt to sneak in drugs into the prison. On frisking, the team found 100gm heroin, 40 pouches of tobacco, five packets of biri, besides a 7.6mm pistol and two cartridges in the duo's possession.
