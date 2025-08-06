Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
HC seeks status of pending criminal cases against MPs, MLAs

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 08:08 am IST

A special bench presided over by chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Yashvir Singh Rathod has sought the details by August 25. Detailed order of the proceedings is awaited.

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday asked district judges to provide status of criminal cases pending involving MPs and MLAs in the two states and Chandigarh.

During the hearing the Haryana government counsel had told the court that a total of 13 cases are pending trial against MPs and MLAs in the state. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The court was hearing a suo motu 2021 public interest litigation (PIL) in which the high court is monitoring investigations into criminal cases against MPs and MLAs in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh upon directions in this regard from the apex court.

During the hearing the Haryana government counsel had told the court that a total of 13 cases are pending trial against MPs and MLAs in the state. He further informed that in 11 cases probe is pending. During the hearing Punjab and Chandigarh did not file an affidavit and were granted opportunity to file the same.

As of May the pendency in Punjab stands at 28 criminal cases, most of which the FIRs were registered in 2023/2024.

