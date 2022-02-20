HC takes grim view of Haryana dillydallying over conditions of appointment for former judge

The Punjab and Haryana high court has taken a grim view of the Haryana government dillydallying over the terms and conditions for appointing justice SD Anand (retd) as Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) appellate authority president.

The former judge was appointed president of the HSPCB in April 2017. The bench of justice Arun Monga advised the state government that they would do better to notify the terms and conditions of any judicial and/or statutory tribunal, chairman/president, at the time of appointment itself and not leave it open to the realm of speculation at later stage. “..Seen from any angle, the legal infirmity in denying the petitioner of his legitimate expectation has though been sought to be justified but none of the justifications either pleaded or argued, are tenable in law,” the bench said.

Justice Anand appointment was a statutory one under Section 28 of the Water Prevention and Control of Pollution Act, 1974. The appointment was notified in April 2017, but it was stated that terms and condition of president and two members will be issued later.

In May 2017, he sent a letter to the government to notify terms and condition as nothing moved, he sent another letter in December 2018. In his letters he pointed out that different Haryana dispensations are headed by former high court judges and they are getting the pay and perks of sitting high court judges, and the same conditions be considered by the government. However, as government failed to notify, he approached high court in January 2019 with his grievance.

“Being an independent judicial authority, conscious to maintain the independence of the justice delivery system and keeping in view the sacrosanct placement of judiciary in the scheme of things as envisaged by the Constitution of India, the petitioner was not expected to have written any reminders and letters seeking finalisation of his terms and conditions and/or remittance of his salary/monthly emoluments. And yet, he was compelled to send letter,” the court observed.

The government initially responded by stating that the terms and conditions as have been finalised. Hence, plea be disposed of. Subsequently, the state argued that he is not entitled to seek any parity with the president and chairperson of the statutory tribunals.

The court observed that petitioner ought to be treated on parity with other such tribunals and commission chairpersons when the appointment was of a statutory tribunal. The court partly allowing the plea directed that the petitioner be treated at par with and paid his dues in terms of appointment letters issued to the chairman of the Haryana tax tribunal and Chairman of Haryana Backward Classes Commission.

