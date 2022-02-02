Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC tells Union ministry to review axing of trees for Ferozepur-Muktsar road widening project
The central government counsel had told the court that around 11,000 trees will be required to be axed for the road widening project from Ferzoepur to Muktsar
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday told the Union road transport ministry to resolve the issue of axing 11,000 trees from Ferzoepur to Muktsar for the road widening project.
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday told the Union road transport ministry to resolve the issue of axing 11,000 trees from Ferzoepur to Muktsar for the road widening project.

The high court bench of chief justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate HC Arora seeking direction to Punjab and central government against cutting/uprooting of trees on the stretch. He demanded that central ministry should review the project.

The central government counsel had told the court that around 11,000 trees will be required to be axed for the road widening project.

The high court, while disposing of the PIL, clarified there is no stay on the construction work. However, it observed that project be reviewed by the central ministry for reducing the number of trees to be axed.

