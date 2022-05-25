HC to Punjab govt: Provide 2 more security personnel to ex-MLA Cheema

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab government to add two more personnel to former Congress MLA Navtej Singh Cheema’s existing security cover.

The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh acted on Cheema’s plea challenging the Punjab government’s May 17 decision to withdraw his Y+ security cover and assign him only two security men.

A two-time MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi, Cheema had argued that his security cover had been decategorised without issuing a show cause notice. He told the court that his security cover had been withdrawn in a vindictive manner by publicising the same in the media. However, the government had not realised that the move may endanger his life and leave him vulnerable to gangsters’ attacks.

His counsel, Vivek Kumar Thakur, told court that the former MLA faced threat from gangsters of Sukha Kahlwan’s gang, who believe that Cheema was instrumental in eliminating two of their gang members with the help of the Punjab Police.

In 2019, Cheema had received threats from abroad, following which the then government, based on threat perception assessment, had provided him with Y+ security cover, Thakur contended adding that the incumbent government had withdrawn the security cover without assessing the threat perception.

The court has asked the state government to respond by July 22, and directed it to provide two more security men to the former MLA.