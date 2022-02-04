HC upholds life sentence to Palwal man who immolated his wife

The Punjab and Haryana high court has upheld life sentence awarded to a Palwal man who set his wife on fire in March 2014 resulting in her death due to burn injuries.

The high court bench of justice Ajay Tewari and justice Pankaj Jain upheld the 2016 decision of a Palwal court, observing that dying declaration of the victim proved the guilt of the appellant beyond doubt.

Convict Sukhbir had approached high court following his conviction in 2016 arguing that the complainant had resiled from his statement and dying declaration alone is not sufficient to hold the appellant guilty.

The complainant in the case was Sonu Mohanti, brother of the deceased, who at the time of trial had resiled from his statement.

As per prosecution case based on statement of Mohanti, victim Ranjana got married to Sukhbir in 2008. There was a discord between the husband and the wife from the beginning. Sukhbir used to maltreat Ranjana by thrashing her. Twice she had left her matrimonial house and went to her parental house in Jharkhand.

However, she was sent back. Lastly, in January 2014, Sukhbir had visited Jharkhand to bring Ranjana back. He had assured that he will not maltreat her and so, Ranjana was sent back by her parents.

Her brother accompanied her and started living with them. On March 24, 2014, the husband started beating her in a drunken condition and she was saved by Mohanti. However, at midnight, he woke up to the shrieks of his sister and found her engulfed in fire. The husband was in the same room and fled after seeing Mohanti.

Ranjana had told him that her husband sprinkled kerosene over her and set ablaze. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital from where she was shifted to Delhi. Before death, she made a statement before an executive magistrate about her husband’s hand in her burn injuries.

She had also stated that the reason for the same was an illicit relation between her husband and his sister-in-law. She succumbed to her injuries on May 5, 2014.

The trial court had convicted the husband observing that the brother turning hostile might be because of some out of court settlement between the parties. “The dying declaration of the victim when tested on the anvil of admissibility is fully admissible and no intrinsic infirmity could be pointed out in this statement,” it had said, adding that the same deserves to be relied upon without corroboration from any other source.

As of the high court, it said the appellant husband has not been able to point out any factual or legal infirmity to disregard the statement of the victim in the form of dying declaration. Also, the executive magistrate’s statement has proved the dying declaration of the victim woman. Medical opinion with respect to her physical state to depose was also supportive of other evidence.

“It is trite law that, if the court is satisfied that the dying declaration is true and voluntary it can base conviction on it, without corroboration,” the bench said upholding the life sentence awarded to the appellant husband.