HC reserves order on furlough to dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved the order on the plea seeking quashing of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s furlough orders.
The petitioner, Paramjit Singh Saholi, a Patiala resident, who contested the February 20 Punjab assembly elections as an independent candidate, submitted that the dera chief had not completed the requisite jail term to be entitled to a furlough.
Ram Rahim was released on a 21-day furlough by the Haryana government on February 7. He is expected to surrender once his furlough expires.
The Haryana government had submitted that the dera chief was “not a hardcore criminal,” and was granted furlough as per procedure. It further submitted that Ram Rahim was not the assailant in the two murder cases, in which he had been found guilty, and that he had been held guilty for hatching a criminal conspiracy.
In an affidavit, the Haryana government had said that the furlough was granted only after getting a legal opinion from the Haryana advocate general, who advised that Ram Rahim could not be kept under the category of hard-core criminals as per the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act.
The government said that Ram Rahim was entitled to furlough as he had completed a five-year jail term, the same as any other prisoner.
Prior to getting the furlough, Ram Rahim was lodged at Rohtak’s Sunaria jail following his conviction in two rape and two murder cases, all dating to 2002. He has been in jail since August 2017, when he was first convicted of raping his disciples.
