HCS prelim, dental surgeon exams compromised : Haryana VB

The Haryana Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday said the prime accused in the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) recruitment scam didn’t succeed in compromising any examination, other than the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) preliminary and dental surgeon examinations.

The investigation is continuing in the HPSC recruitment scam perpetrated by now dismissed HCS officer Anil Nagar; Ashwini Kumar the owner of Paru Data Solutions Pvt Ltd, which was given the work of scanning the OMR sheets, and a tout, Naveen Kumar, VB said in a statement.

“The investigation so far has not revealed that the accused succeeded in compromising any examination other than the HCS preliminary and dental surgeon examinations conducted by the HPSC,” said the VB, adding officials of the HPSC, including the chairman and the secretary, were being associated with the investigation on a regular basis right from the beginning.

The digital video recorder containing CCTV footage and other digital media were provided to the VB team by the HPSC officials, who also provided all other records that were sought by the VB.

The OMR sheets and digital media obtained from the HPSC have been sent to the FSL for forensic examination.

The spokesperson informed that notices had been sent to the suspect candidates who appeared in the HCS as well as dental surgeon examinations, and some of them had joined the investigation.

Other suspect candidates are also in the process of being included in the investigation to ascertain their role and evaluate the extent of their culpability.

The VB spokesperson said interrogation of the accused had revealed that Anil Nagar had hired Ashwini (Paru Data Solutions Pvt Ltd) for the scanning of the OMR sheets for the HCS preliminary and the dental surgeon examinations. Ashwani in turn contacted Naveen, who approached the candidates.

The role of these three main accused persons was corroborated from the money trail, wherein the entire amount of ₹3.5 crore has been recovered from their possession or as kept on their behalf.

Investigation has also revealed that the work for the two examinations, which were subject matter of investigation in the instant case, was entrusted to and carried out by Paru Data Solutions Pvt Ltd, owned by accused Ashwini, and not by M/S Safedot eSolutions Pvt Ltd, owned by Jasbir Singh.