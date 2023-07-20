Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Illegal sex determination racket busted in Punjab’s Sunam; Four held

Illegal sex determination racket busted in Punjab’s Sunam; Four held

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Jul 20, 2023 08:06 PM IST

Radha Hospital in Sunam raided for sex determination racket, 4 arrested. Tests conducted in moving vehicles, violating guidelines.

The health department raided Radha Hospital in Sunam, exposing a sex determination racket, officials said. Four persons including Malkit Singh, the manager of Radha Hospital, have been apprehended by the authorities, they said.

The civil surgeon of Barnala confirmed that four persons have been arrested. (Representational Photo)
The civil surgeon of Barnala confirmed that four persons have been arrested. (Representational Photo)

It was revealed that they conducted fetal tests inside moving vehicles, displaying a complete disregard of laid guidelines. Acting on credible information, the officials of Sangrur-Barnala health department, along with police, conducted a raid on Radha Hospital, revealing illegal embryo testing and the termination of pregnancies.

Malkit Singh, a known figure with a long history of running illicit businesses like embryo testing, was among those arrested. He has been facing such ten cases in Haryana. Employing undercover agents who posed as prospective patients seeking fetal sex tests, the team approached Malkiat. They were charged 32,000 rupees for the procedure. Dr Jasvir Aulakh, the civil surgeon of Barnala said Malkiat has been arrested along with three other individuals.

Thursday, July 20, 2023
