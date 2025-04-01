Health dept assessment: Only 114 security guards against required 1,520 in Punjab hospitals

A recent assessment by the health department has revealed that it lacks around 1,400 security guards to ensure safety in government hospitals across the state. A recent assessment by the health department has revealed that it lacks around 1,400 security guards to ensure safety in government hospitals across the state. (Representational image)

According to the assessment, there is a requirement of 1,520 security guards and at present there are 114 guards available.

The assessment follows several protests by doctors represented by the Punjab Civil Medical Service Association (PCMSA) demanding security for the medical staff posted at government hospitals, who are left vulnerable in case of vandalism and violent scuffles between opposing parties visiting the facilities to get medico-legal reports (MLRs), or face the anger of the attendants of patients in case of any eventuality.

According to the data gathered by the PCMSA, since last year there have been 51 cases of violence and vandalism at government hospitals across the state.

According to Dr Akhil Sareen, state president, PCMSA, there have been FIRs in around 12 of these cases.

Recently, six people were injured in a scuffle that broke out between two parties inside a hospital, said Dr Amritpal Singh, who is posted at the Sub-Divisional Hospital (SDH), Bholath,

“A female doctor and two female paramedics were on duty that evening. There was no security guard there. The doctors as well as the patients were scared,” he added.

Dr Sunita Goel, who was posted as the emergency medical officer (EMO) at the civil hospital here, has faced three such incidents in less than a year. One of these included a murder threat by a person visiting the hospital for an MLR last year.

She now works as the senior medical officer, SDH, Phillaur, and complained that the hospital had no security guards.

“The department has shared a preliminary draft framework with the PCMSA a few weeks ago. The financial department’s nod is awaited. The PCMSA have been assured that at the administrative level, it has been unequivocally decided that the security measures will be in place soon. Principal secretary, health and family welfare, Kumar Rahul has reiterated this in a meeting held on January 17, 2025,” said Dr Sareen.

“While reposing faith in the government’s commitment, we are hopeful that the draft will be implemented soon,” he added.

The director, Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC), Dr Anil Goyal, said, “We have shared the proposal with the government to fill the gaps. We hope that it will soon be accepted.”