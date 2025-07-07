Heavy rain throws normal life out of gear in Hoshiarpur

The city was inundated after heavy rainfall on Sunday throwing normal life out of gear. Due to poor drainage, water entered residential and commercial establishments with streets resembling rivers and sewage systems overflowing. A flooded Bhangi choe in Hoshiarpur.The city was inundated after heavy rainfall on Sunday throwing normal life out of gear. Due to poor drainage, water entered residential and commercial establishments with streets resembling rivers and sewage systems overflowing. (Harpreet Kaur/HT Photo)

Some municipal corporation officials were seen taking stock of the situation but people called it an eyewash and said that if the authorities would have got the drains cleaned on time, damage would have been much less. Water entered houses in Krishna Nagar, Hari Nagar, Premgarh, Manwata Nagar, Bahadurpur and several other localities.

Heavy rain in the catchment area also caused flood-like situation in the choes (rivulets). Several vehicles were trapped on Una road, Jalandhar and Phagwara bypasses, Bhangi choe and Mehngrowal choe. The administration has issued an advisory to the people living in shanties near the Bhangi choe to move to safer places. A control room has been established in the district administrative complex with emergency phone number 01882-220412. Deputy commissioner Ashika Jain has asked people to exercise caution in view of rain alert in coming days.

Rural link roads also suffered heavy damage. The causeway linking Bassi Ghulam Hussain with the city was completely washed off. A long stretch of road collapsed in Kotla Gaunspur village. An overall 127-mm rain was recorded in the district, the highest being 90 mm in Hoshiarpur sub- division.