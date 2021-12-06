Heavy snowfall brings life to standstill in Himachal

Heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh since Sunday night has brought life to a standstill, particularly in Lahaul and Spiti district. A total of 131 roads, including two national highways and the Rohtang tunnel, have been blocked for traffic due to the inclement weather.

The maximum of 124 roads are closed in Lahaul and Spiti district. Atal Tunnel at Rohtang Pass has been closed for traffic as a foot of snow has been recorded at the North Portal and Sissu. The South Portal of the tunnel has also got snow. The Gramphu to Losar stretch of National Highway 505 is blocked, too.

Ninety power distribution transformers, including 58 in Lahaul and Spiti, have been hit due to the snowfall, causing the suspension of power supply in the remote areas of the district.

Lahaul and Spiti superintendent of police Manav Verma said people should avoid travelling till the road is cleared by Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Snowfall in Kufri, Pangi valley

Koksar and Sissu got 1.5-ft snowfall that is still continuing, while Darcha got 12 inches of snow and Keylong 8 inches, Udaipur 4 inches, Tindi and Losar 2 inches each and Kaza 1 inch of snow. The 3,978-m high Rohtang Pass got 2.5-ft snowfall.

The remote Dodra Kwar in Shimla district got 1-ft snowfall, Chopal 2-3 inches and Kufri, Narkanda, Rohru and Khara Pathar experienced light snowfall.

Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Monika Bhutungru said people have been advised to drive cautiously as road conditions are slippery due to mild snowfall in the morning at Chharabra and Kufri. “Traffic is through but slow,” she said, adding that a rescue team from Dhali police station is overseeing operations.

The remote Pangi valley in Chamba district got 1-2 inches of snow, while Triund, the trekkers’ destination, overlooking Dharamshala received the season’s first snowfall.

Rain in Manali, Chamba and Keylong

The middle and lower hills experienced moderate to light rainfall. Manali was the wettest with 24mm of rainfall, while Chamba got 23mm, Mandi 17.2mm, Keylong 15mm, Bhunter 14mm, and Palampur 12,4mm. Other parts of the state got light rainfall.

The fresh spell of snow has led to maximum temperatures plummeting by several degrees. The minimum temperatures were 2-3 degrees above normal.

Keylong was the coldest place in the state with a night temperature of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius followed by minus 1 degree C in Kufri. Kalpa recorded a low of minus 0.2 degree C, while the minimum temperature in Manali was 0 degree. State capital Shimla saw a low of 5.1 degrees Celsius, while Dalhousie recorded a night temperature of 2.6, Dharamshala 7.8 and Palampur 7 degrees Celsius.

