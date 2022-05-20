Held for spying for ISI, accused sent to two-day police remand
A local court on Thursday sent two men arrested on espionage charges to two-day police remand.
The state special operation cell (SSOC) of the Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested Zaffar Riaz of Kolkata and his associate Mohd Shamshad of Bihar for allegedly providing information related to buildings of the various Indian military stations to a Pakistan-based intelligence officer.
Zaffar had shifted to Lahore in 2012 but frequently travelled to India on the pretext of his treatment.
During this period, he got in touch with a Pakistan intelligence officer, Awais, who allured him to work for the ISI. Zaffar also introduced Shamshad to Awais.
Talking to media outside the court, Zaffar said: “I was asked to do the photography in lieu of extending my visa. My children are in Pakistan and the Pakistan embassy was not extending my visa. So far, I had not shared any information.”
An official of the SSOC, who didn’t wish to be named, said: “The accused were presented in the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Varinder Kumar and we have got their two-day remand. We will grill them to unearth the espionage network.”
-
DSR paddy sowing method not an overnight success: PAU expert
The Punjab government-backed water-saving direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique for sowing paddy is not an over night wonder, but a result of four years of strenuous research trials that is proving beneficial for cultivating short-duration rice varieties and is also a boon for basmati cultivation, according to the principal researcher of the project at Punjab Agricultural University, Dr Mukhtar Singh Gill.
-
CM meets Shah: 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel to be deployed in Punjab, say Mann
Chandigarh/Delhi : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said about 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel will be deployed in Punjab to enhance security as there have been regular inputs regarding attempts by some miscreants to create trouble in the state. The chief minister spoke about the additional deployment after a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi during which the latter assured him of all assistance from the central government.
-
SHO among four shot at in Yamunanagar village, accused held
Station in-charge of Chappar police station sub-inspector Jagdish Chander, assistant sub-inspector Ram Kumar and two locals were injured after a man allegedly opened fire at them in Yamunanagar's Kalapur village on Thursday. Alleged shooter Parwinder Singh was nabbed at the crime spot and is being questioned, said superintendent of police Kamaldeep Goyal. At least eight cops, including an emergency response vehicle (ERV) Dial 112, reached the village first, Goyal added.
-
Naib tehsildar competitive exam in Punjab on May 22; PPSC issues advisory
The competitive examination for the posts of naib tehsildar will be conducted on May 22, according to an advisory issued by the Punjab Public Service Commission on Thursday. In a statement, Secretary (Examinations) PPSC Dr. Karamjit Singh said the exam would be conducted from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM and the candidates should reach the exam centre well before the commencement of the exam as no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre after that.
-
Jakhar started working for BJP long before joining it: Warring
Chandigarh : Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday said that former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar joining the Bharatiya Janata Party was not unexpected as he was playing in its hands for a long time. “Jakhar started working for the BJP much before, while still being in the Congress and today's joining was just a formality,” Warring said in a statement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics