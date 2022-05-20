Held for spying for ISI, accused sent to two-day police remand

A local court on Thursday sent two men arrested on espionage charges to two-day police remand.

The state special operation cell (SSOC) of the Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested Zaffar Riaz of Kolkata and his associate Mohd Shamshad of Bihar for allegedly providing information related to buildings of the various Indian military stations to a Pakistan-based intelligence officer.

Zaffar had shifted to Lahore in 2012 but frequently travelled to India on the pretext of his treatment.

During this period, he got in touch with a Pakistan intelligence officer, Awais, who allured him to work for the ISI. Zaffar also introduced Shamshad to Awais.

Talking to media outside the court, Zaffar said: “I was asked to do the photography in lieu of extending my visa. My children are in Pakistan and the Pakistan embassy was not extending my visa. So far, I had not shared any information.”

An official of the SSOC, who didn’t wish to be named, said: “The accused were presented in the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Varinder Kumar and we have got their two-day remand. We will grill them to unearth the espionage network.”