Helicopters on stand-by to trace 6 missing persons in Jammu and Kashmir
Searches continued by the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the army after six persons, mostly labourers, went missing amid the heavy snowfall after they left on foot on Tuesday from Anantnag district to their homes in Kishtwar district. The administration is trying to take the service of a helicopter but the bad weather is hampering the operation in the mountainous terrain.
Kashmir witnessed heavy snowfall from Tuesday night which continued for the entire day on Wednesday.
Aamir Ali, director, Disaster Management, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, said the men had left Warwan in Anantnag to travel via Margan Top, a rough mountainous area.
“They had made their last call to their families from Margan Top on Tuesday but they haven’t reached their homes till now,” he said.
He said that the search operation has been launched by the army with the administrations of both the districts from Wednesday.
“The searches have started again on Thursday morning. Owing to the cold, we fear the worst,” he said.
Deputy commissioner, Kishtwar, Ashok Kumar Sharma said they have no update so far about the missing men. “They have talked to their families on Tuesday night and after that there is no contact,” he said.
He said the search operation is tough in the area as the snow depth is 12 feet.
Kishtwar police on Thursday evening said that the men are yet to be found. An official of police control room Kishtwar said that the searches were hampered by bad weather.
“We had requested for helicopter service, but the weather did not allow using heli services,” he said.
Meanwhile weather improved in the rest of the Kashmir valley prompting the authorities to start the flights at the Srinagar airport in the afternoon after visibility improved.
“As many as 38 flights operated till the evening on Thursday, while eight flights were cancelled ,” said director, airport, Kuldeep Singh.
He said the passengers of these cancelled flights will be accommodated in the next available flight of the airline concerned. “There will be no charges for rescheduling. The passenger can also exercise the option of a full refund,” he said.
On Wednesday, 41 flights were cancelled owing to snowfall and visibility issues at the Srinagar Airport.
The meteorological (MeT) centre in J&K on Thursday said that snow and rain decreased significantly since last night.
“The weather is overcast in Kashmir, cloudy in Jammu and partly to generally cloudy in Ladakh. We expect gradual improvement in visibility as the day progresses,” said director MeT, Sonam Lotus
He, however, said that people should expect light to moderate rain/snow at scattered places of J&K on Thursday and Friday and mainly dry thereafter till ending February.
Widespread snowfall in Kashmir and rains in Jammu on Wednesday, caused large-scale disruptions, including blocking the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, suspending flights at Srinagar Airport, halting train services between Banihal and Baramulla and forcing the authorities to cancel examinations at Kashmir University and SKIMS Medical University.
