Helpline 1930 connecting cyber victims in Panchkula to swift action

Increased awareness about the national cybercrime helpline 1930 is enabling Panchkula residents to report online frauds more promptly, leading to a surge in complaints, better recovery of defrauded money and more arrests of scammers. The helpline, along with National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, is operated by Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), established by MHA. (HT Photo)

Launched by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) in 2021, the dedicated cybercrime helpline allows victims to report cases of online frauds directly, allowing swift freezing of fraudulent transactions and thereby, recovery.

The helpline, along with National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, is operated by Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), established by MHA.

In the first three months of 2025 alone, Panchkula cyber police received 911 complaints involving fraud of ₹7.62 crore. This is a 12% rise from the same period in 2024, which saw 807 complaints regarding losses worth ₹7.38 crore.

The FIRs registered in connection with cyber frauds doubled from 21 in January-March 2024 to 43 in the same period this year.

More complaints and timely reporting are further resulting in swift action, reflected in ₹32.95 lakh (43%) being recovered in January-March 2025, out of the total ₹75.53 lakh being placed on hold after the crimes were reported through the helpline.

During the same period in 2024, ₹1.12 crore had been held through the helpline, but only ₹35,712 (0.31%) were returned.

Arrests doubled from first quarter of 2024

The increased awareness is also translating into more arrests. In the first quarter of 2024, nine cyber fraudsters were apprehended. This year, that number has jumped to 17.

Inspector Munish Kumar, in-charge of the cybercrime police station, Panchkula, emphasised the importance of immediate reporting to the 1930 helpline to halt the transaction chain. “Prompt reporting is crucial. It swiftly connects victims to banks and police, maximising the chances of recovery before the money disappears down the chain.”

“To boost public awareness against cyber crime and about the helpline, campaigns are being regularly held targeting senior citizens, ex-servicemen, resident welfare associations, market welfare associations, schools and colleges,” he added.

A cyber police official also noted that 90% of cyber crime complaints in Panchkula were now being lodged through the 1930 helpline.

In all, last year, the Panchkula police received 3,615 cyber fraud complaints involving ₹11.90 crore. Separately, 169 FIRs were registered, involving ₹42.21 crore. The 1930 helpline helped place ₹10.36 crore on hold, with ₹6.06 crore being released to victims.