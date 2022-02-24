Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / High court directs Centre to file reply on 75% private job quota in Haryana
chandigarh news

High court directs Centre to file reply on 75% private job quota in Haryana

Punjab and Haryana high court bench was hearing petitions by Faridabad Industries Association against Haryana government’s law providing 75% job reservation to residents with state domicile
The Faridabad Industries Association has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court against the Haryana government’s law providing 75% reservation in industries to residents with domicile of the state. (Representative photo)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 12:51 PM IST
ByShailee Dogra

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Union of India to file a reply to the bunch of petitions challenging 75% reservation in Haryana industries for residents with domicile of the state.

Taking strict note of the Centre’s not filing a reply, the high court bench, comprising of justice Ajay Tewari and justice Pankaj Jain, said: “We do not deem it appropriate to absolve the Union of India of its responsibility to appear and file the reply.”

The division bench was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by the Faridabad Industries Association against the Haryana government’s law providing 75% reservation in industries to residents with domicile of the state.

The Supreme Court on February 17 had already quashed the high court order staying the implementation of the Act.

Centre told to file reply by March 1

While issuing the order directing the Centre to file a reply, the high court said: “We also note with regret that the Union of India has not entered appearance despite being served and despite the fact that no less than solicitor general of India had personally appeared in the matter on February 3. He had conceded that the petitions involved substantial questions of law, which would have to be gone into by the court. In view of the candid concession of the solicitor general, we do not deem it appropriate to absolve the Union of India of its responsibility to appear and file reply in this matter.”

The court directed the Centre to file proper replies on or before March 1. Failing which, the high court said, “We direct that the law secretary of Government of India should appear in person to explain why the reply has not been filed.”

Court pulls up Haryana for request to file reply

As the matter was taken up for hearing, at the very outset, the additional advocate general of Haryana had sought time to file a reply.

“In our opinion, the request is unreasonable considering that even if the replies had to be filed, it could have been done in the interregnum between the order of the Supreme Court dated February 2 and 22. The request for two weeks is excessive,” ruled the court, adjourning the matter to March 4.

