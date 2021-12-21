High court judge should probe Golden Temple sacrilege: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday demanded a judicial inquiry into the recent incident of the sacrilege attempt at Harmandar Sahib in Amritsar.

Sukhbir, who was in Fazilka district’s Jalalabad, said the Congress government was playing politics on a sensitive issue of desecration, giving little importance to unravel the conspiracy behind the incident. “Instead of a police probe, the state government should have got the matter investigated by a sitting high court judge. There is need to get to the bottom of the conspiracy,” he said.

“The Congress government has not made any conclusive efforts to bring justice in the earlier sacrilege cases. Repetition of similar incidents is happening since the perpetrators of the previous cases were not identified. The Congress leadership has not learnt any lesson from the past,” said the SAD chief.

SAD chief to contest from Jalalabad

Sukhbir, who represents the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat, said he will contest the forthcoming assembly elections from Jalalabad seat, which he had represented thrice, including in the 2009 bypoll.

“On winning the Jalalabad elections, I will vacate the Ferozepur seat and a Rai Sikh leader will be fielded from the Parliament constituency,” said Sukhbir. Rai Sikh, a Scheduled Caste community, has a sizeable presence in the Jalalabad segment that is a part of the Ferozepur Lok Sabha constituency.

After winning the 2019 Ferozepur seat, Sukhbir had vacated Jalalabad. In the bypoll for Jalalabad seat two years ago, the SAD had fielded Raj Singh Dibbipura but he lost by over 16,000 votes to Congress candidate Raminder Awla.