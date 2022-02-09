High court quashes Punjab’s order on cancellation of licences of two colonies

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the local government department, Punjab, to pass fresh orders on cancellation of regularisation of two colonies developed by WWICS, a local promoter.

Dream Meadows-I and Dream Meadows-II, the two projects in Kurali, had run into rough weather as the local government department had cancelled their regularisation certificate in July 2020.

Earlier approved by the government in 2014, Dream Meadows-I established on 17.04 acres of land for ₹76 lakh, and Dream Meadows-II on 8.93 acres for ₹39 lakh, got into trouble as a bridge was constructed by the promoter over the nullah separating them.

As per the plea, the case was reopened after the project manager filed a complaint in 2018. An inquiry was instituted and based on that, it was established that the two colonies were actually a single colony. Thus considered, the area was in excess of 20 acres and for such colonies, for which regularisation charges were 5% of the collector rate. But, the promoter had paid 2%. In July 2020, the deputy director concerned cancelled the regularisation certificates granted in 2014.

In court, it was argued that there is no contiguity between the two colonies. The bridge has been constructed only for the facility of the residents and merely on that account, it cannot be concluded that both colonies are contiguous. Also, it was argued that the deputy director could not have passed the order.

The high court bench of justice Sudhir Mittal quashed the July 2020 order observing that the officer could not have reviewed an order passed by him. Now, the authorities have been asked to pass a fresh order.