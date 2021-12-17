High court stays formation of SIT in rape case against Punjab MLA Bains

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday stayed the Punjab Police’s decision to constitute a special investigating team (SIT) into rape allegations by a widow against MLA from Atam Nagar (Ludhiana) and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjeet Singh Bains.

The SIT was constituted on November 26.

The woman had alleged that the SIT was constituted even as final charge-sheet (challan) was presented. Also, the decision was taken without permission of the competent court.

In her plea, the woman had claimed that the case has a “chequered history” as the FIR was registered only after the court’s intervention.

Investigation was concluded and challan was presented and there are a total of 7 accused and none of them was arrested nor any proclaimed offender proceedings were initiated against them, the court was informed.

Surprisingly, the state government has constituted a fresh SIT on the basis of a “motivated application” filed by the brother of the accused, she contended.

It was further alleged that the constitution of the SIT is for the purpose of re-investigation of the case without seeking permission from the competent court. Though it has been constituted supposedly for further investigation, the actual motive is to save the accused against whom even non-bailable warrants were issued but never executed till date, it was submitted.

The petitioner also claims that Bains has been prosecuted in 13 different FIRs.

Seeking response from the Punjab Police by March 24, the court stayed the November 26 order on constitution of the SIT.

It was on July 6 that a Ludhiana court had ordered registration of FIR against Bains on the complaint of the woman who initially lodged a complaint against the MLA eight months ago alleging that she had come into contact with him in a property dispute case and was trapped. The case was finally registered at a Ludhiana police station on July 12 on the court orders.