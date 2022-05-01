High court stays handing over of Akal Degree College management to Sangrur deputy commissioner
The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has stayed the order of secretary, higher education, which handed over the management control of Akal Degree College for Women, Sangrur, to the deputy commissioner (DC) of the district.
Secretary, higher education, Punjab, had on April 13 suspended the management of the college and appointed Sangrur DC as the college administrator. An FIR was also registered against the management on April 18 for allegedly misusing funds to the tune of ₹11 crore.
The college’s governing body had submitted in the high court that suspension of the management and registration of FIR, besides appointment of an administrator, are patently mala fide. A departmental committee of the education department had looked into the complaints pertaining to functioning of the institute. The governing body submitted its comments before it as sought by the committee. But without supplying recommendations to the governing body, the April 13 order was passed in violation of the principles of natural justice, it was argued. The management was not heard before passing the April 13 order, it was further contended.
The high court bench of justice Sudhir Mittal on Friday sought government response by November 13 and stayed operation of the order passed on April 13.
-
Three killed, four injured as ‘jugaad cart’ collides with a pick-up van in Bathinda
Less than a week after the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab withdrew a ban on 'jugaad rehris' (carts made up of old motorbikes or scooters), three persons were killed and four sustained injuries after an improvised passenger vehicle collided with a pick-up van in Bathinda district on Saturday. The victims were identified as Rani Kaur (38), her father-in-law Baggar Singh (60) and Paramjit Kaur (40). Leela Singh and Manpreet Kaur suffered multiple injuries.
-
Punjab to get coal supplies from Jharkhand for power units: Minister
State power minister Harbjahan Singh on Saturday said electricity-generating units would soon start getting coal supplies from Jharkhand's Pachwara coal mines. Singh, who was visiting Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, a private facility in Mansa district, said chief minister Bhagwant Mann is personally intervening to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the state.
-
Chandigarh: Thief caught red-handed in Kajheri village
A man was caught red-handed while trying to commit a theft a house in Kajheri village on Friday. The complainant, Bishnu Kumar, 25, who works as a labourer has been identified as Iqbal Singh (24) of Kumbra Village in Mohali. The complainant, Bishnu Kumar, 25, who works as a labourer says he was at home when Iqbal tried to break into his house. The accused was sent to judicial custody.
-
TiECON Chandigarh 2022: Never any shortage of funding for good ideas, says Ghazal Alagh
Co-founder and chief innovation officer of Mamaearth, Ghazal Alagh, while decoding the recipe for success of future leaders of innovation, said that it is heartening to witness the start-up ecosystem thriving in India. Alagh, of Sharktank India fame, was speaking at TiECON 2022 in Chandigarh on Saturday.
-
PSPCL slaps ₹4.38L fine on man for electricity theft
A Dhanour village resident has been directed to pay a fine of ₹4.38 lakh after he was caught stealing electricity during a raid by a team of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited on Friday. The accused has been identified as son of Gurcharan Singh, Megha Singh, residing in Balbera sub-division, near Randhawa grid, in Dhanouri village. He was using an illegal transformer to commit the electricity theft.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics