High court stays handing over of Akal Degree College management to Sangrur deputy commissioner

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has stayed the order of secretary, higher education, which handed over the management control of Akal Degree College for Women, Sangrur, to the deputy commissioner (DC) of the district.

Secretary, higher education, Punjab, had on April 13 suspended the management of the college and appointed Sangrur DC as the college administrator. An FIR was also registered against the management on April 18 for allegedly misusing funds to the tune of ₹11 crore.

The college’s governing body had submitted in the high court that suspension of the management and registration of FIR, besides appointment of an administrator, are patently mala fide. A departmental committee of the education department had looked into the complaints pertaining to functioning of the institute. The governing body submitted its comments before it as sought by the committee. But without supplying recommendations to the governing body, the April 13 order was passed in violation of the principles of natural justice, it was argued. The management was not heard before passing the April 13 order, it was further contended.

The high court bench of justice Sudhir Mittal on Friday sought government response by November 13 and stayed operation of the order passed on April 13.