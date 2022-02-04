High court upholds life term of Palwal man who set his wife afire

The Punjab and Haryana high court has upheld the life sentence awarded to a Palwal man, who put his wife on fire in March 2014, resulting in her death due to burn injuries.

The high court bench of justice Ajay Tewari and justice Pankaj Jain, upheld the 2016 decision of a Palwal court and observed that the dying declaration of the victim proved the guilt of the appellant beyond doubt.

The convict, Sukhbir, approached high court following his conviction in 2016, arguing that the complainant had resiled from his statement and the dying declaration alone is not sufficient to hold the appellant guilty.

The complainant in the case was Sonu Mohanti, brother of the deceased woman, who at the time of trial had resiled from his statement.

As per the prosecution case based on the statement of Mohanti, the victim, Ranjana got married to Sukhbir in 2008. There was a discord between husband and wife from the beginning and Sukhbir used to maltreat Ranjana and assault her.

Tired of torture, Ranjana escaped to her parental house in Jharkhand for a couple of times. In January 2014, Sukhbir visited Jharkhand to bring her back. He even assured that he will not maltreat her and Ranjana was sent back by her parents. Her brother also accompanied her and started living with them.

On March 24, 2014, Sukhbir again started assaulting his wife in a drunken state and was saved by her brother Mohanti. However, at around midnight, he woke up after hearing Ranjana scream and found her engulfed in fire.

Sukhbir was also in the same room and fled from the spot after seeing Mohanti. Ranjana had told him that her husband sprinkled kerosene over her and set her ablaze with a matchstick.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital from where she was shifted to Delhi. Before her death, she made a statement before an executive magistrate about her husband’s hand in her burn injuries. Ranjana had also stated that the reason for the same was an illicit relation between her husband and his sister-in-law. She succumbed to her injuries on May 5, 2014.

The trial court had convicted the husband, observing that the brother turning hostile might be because of some out of court settlement between the parties. “The dying declaration of the victim, when tested on the anvil of admissibility, is fully admissible and no intrinsic infirmity could be pointed out in the statement,” the court said, adding that the same deserves to be relied upon without corroboration from any other source.

The high court observed that the appellant husband was not able to point out any factual or legal infirmity to disregard the statement of the victim in the form of the dying declaration. Also, the executive magistrate’s statement proved the dying declaration of the victim woman. The medical opinion with respect to her physical state to depose was also supportive of other evidence.

“It is trite law that, if the court is satisfied that the dying declaration is true and voluntary, it can base conviction on it, without corroboration”, the high court bench said, upholding the life sentence awarded to the appellant husband.