Higher reaches of Himachal receive fresh snowfall

After a significant change in weather on Tuesday, the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday received fresh snowfall, while rainfall was also experienced at many locations in the state. (HT Photo)

According to the India meteorological department’s (IMD) Shimla office, light to moderate precipitation was observed in most parts of Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours. Snowfall was recorded in the districts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu, Chamba, Mandi, and Shimla. The snowfall also resulted in roadblocks at many places as well.

Officials said that shallow fog was observed in Mandi and Bilaspur, while thunderstorms were reported in Shimla, Kangra, Jubbarhatti, Sundernagar, Bhuntar, Jot and Palampur. The weather office also said that there was an appreciable fall in maximum temperatures at many stations during the last 24 hours and maximum temperatures of most stations were above normal.

Kothi in the Kullu district recorded the highest snowfall at 33.0 cm, followed by Gondla with 11.0 cm, Keylong with 9.0 cm, Kukumseri with 8.3 cm, Bharmaur with 8.0 cm, Manali with 7.4 cm, Jot with 6.0 cm, and Kalpa with 5.1 cm. In Shimla, both Shillaroo and Khadrala recorded 5.0 cm of snowfall, while Kufri and Chhatarari each received 4.0 cm.

The fresh snowfall also led to travel disruptions, particularly on the Manali-Rohtang Tunnel route and roads connecting Sisu, Koksar, and Keylong. According to Lahaul-Spiti police, Darcha to Shunkula road (towards Kargil), Darcha to Sarchu (NH-03), Koksar to Manali via Rohtang and Koksar to Lossar via Kunzum top were closed due to snowfall.

While roads including Keylong to Darcha, Keylong to Atal Tunnel Rohtang, Atal Tunnel Rohtang to Manali and Kaza to Lossar (NH-505) were blocked due to snowfall. Moreover, in places like Fagu, Narkanda, and Kharapathar, traffic delays were reported due to slippery roads.

Meanwhile rainfall was recorded in parts of Mandi, Kangra, Solan, Hamirpur, Shimla, Chamba and Kullu districts.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted dry weather in Himachal on February 6 and 7. However, light precipitation is likely at isolated places February 8, 9, 10 and 11. The maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 1-2 degrees over many parts of the state during the next 2 days. Thereafter, maximum temperature is likely to rise by 2-3 degrees over many parts of the state during subsequent next 2-3 days.

Also, the minimum temperature is very likely to fall by 2-3 degrees over many parts of the state during the next 24 hrs. Thereafter, the minimum temperature is likely to rise by 1-2 degrees over the state during the subsequent next 3-4 days.