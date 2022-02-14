Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hijab row: Radical elements attacking a particular religion to win polls, says Farooq
chandigarh news

Hijab row: Radical elements attacking a particular religion to win polls, says Farooq

Speaking to reporters in Pulwama, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah said everyone has the right to wear and eat as s/he wishes
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah in Pulwama on Sunday. (ANI)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 12:57 AM IST
ByANI, Pulwama

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, on Sunday said that radical elements are attacking a particular religion in an attempt to win polls by dividing people on communal lines. He said this at a time when the Karnataka Hijab row has agitated the nation.

Speaking to reporters in Pulwama, he said, “Everyone has the right to wear and eat as s/he wishes and is free to practise his/her religious beliefs. There are some radical elements who are attacking a religion in an attempt to win polls by dividing people on communal lines.”

The Hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was the same in several colleges in the Udupi district.

RELATED STORIES

The pre-university education board had released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP