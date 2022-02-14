Hijab row: Radical elements attacking a particular religion to win polls, says Farooq

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, on Sunday said that radical elements are attacking a particular religion in an attempt to win polls by dividing people on communal lines. He said this at a time when the Karnataka Hijab row has agitated the nation.

Speaking to reporters in Pulwama, he said, “Everyone has the right to wear and eat as s/he wishes and is free to practise his/her religious beliefs. There are some radical elements who are attacking a religion in an attempt to win polls by dividing people on communal lines.”

The Hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was the same in several colleges in the Udupi district.

The pre-university education board had released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.