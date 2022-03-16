Himachal: 5 cops hurt in stone pelting during protest in Shimla

Activists of Devbhoomi Kshatriya Samaj Sangthan and Swarn Samaj on Wednesday held a protest against Himachal Pradesh government, resulting in injuries to five cops and traffic jams on the Shimla-Kalka highway.

The members of Swarn Samaj also announced to field candidates in the upcoming state assembly elections, which led to a rift between the two organisations.

Demanding reservation in government jobs for the upper caste, Swarn Samaj members had planned a sit-in outside the state secretariate, but police had stopped them in Shoghi.

Agitated over police action, the protesters went on a rampage and entered into a scuffle with the police, leaving five cops injured. They also defied prohibitory orders and broke the barricading. Few of them also pelted cops with stones.

The police resorted to mild cane-charging to disperse the protesters, who were keen to enter Shimla. Their protest led to long traffic snarls on Shimla-Kalka national highway. The protesters, who had reached Shimla, blocked the Shimla-Dhalli bypass road for more than seven hours.

“The government hoodwinked us and did not accede to our demands,” the protesters claimed, adding that the government announcement to constitute a commission for the upper caste was just on papers.

The Swarn Samaj had announced to contest elections but after the protest, its president Rumeet Thakur deflected questions.

“We were hopeful that the government will bring legislation to protect the interest of the upper caste. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur did not hold any talks with us,” he said. “We are concerned about the future of our children. They are jobless,” a protester said.

The demonstrators had started arriving in Shimla on Tuesday night. Shimla DM Aditya Negi had imposed Section 144 of CrPC, banning all protests and rallies within 50-metre radius of Himachal secretariat, Chotta Shimla, Raj Bhawan, Chotta Shimla, high court, CM’s residence, and MLA hostel. Cases have been registered against protesters.