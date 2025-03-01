Himachal: 583 roads blocked due to rain, snow; power, water supply hit

A total of 583 roads, including five national highways, remained blocked in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday after landslides triggered by heavy rain and snow hit the hill state over the past two days. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) stepped up restoration efforts even as the meteorological department has forecast another wet spell from March 3. People crossing a debris-strewn road after heavy rain in Kullu on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Authorities in districts, including Kullu, Kangra, Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, are in the process of assessing the losses caused by the incessant rain and heavy snowfall across the state that has led to rise in water levels in rivers and seasonal rivulets.

On Friday, a dozen vehicles were swept away after a cloudburst at Pahanala Khad in Kullu district, while Chhota Bhangal in Kangra district also witnessed a cloudburst. Glacier slides were reported in the upper reaches of Kinnaur and Bharmour, while an avalanche occurred in the Kumar panchayat of Pangi Valley of Chamba district that is entirely cut off.

Due to the landslides and rockfalls, at least 70 buses, including government and private ones, are stranded in different parts of the state. Traffic on most local bus routes in Chamba remained suspended.

A total of 2263 distribution transformers are down, affecting power supply. The SDMA said 279 water supply schemes have been impacted, leaving many regions without essential services.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the authorities were told to open the gates for one of the power project dams after heavy rain in the Kullu valley.