Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal: 583 roads blocked due to rain, snow; power, water supply hit

ByShailee Dogra
Mar 01, 2025 12:46 PM IST

State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has stepped up restoration efforts even as the meteorological department has forecast another wet spell from March 3.

A total of 583 roads, including five national highways, remained blocked in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday after landslides triggered by heavy rain and snow hit the hill state over the past two days. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) stepped up restoration efforts even as the meteorological department has forecast another wet spell from March 3.

People crossing a debris-strewn road after heavy rain in Kullu on Saturday. (PTI Photo)
People crossing a debris-strewn road after heavy rain in Kullu on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Authorities in districts, including Kullu, Kangra, Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, are in the process of assessing the losses caused by the incessant rain and heavy snowfall across the state that has led to rise in water levels in rivers and seasonal rivulets.

On Friday, a dozen vehicles were swept away after a cloudburst at Pahanala Khad in Kullu district, while Chhota Bhangal in Kangra district also witnessed a cloudburst. Glacier slides were reported in the upper reaches of Kinnaur and Bharmour, while an avalanche occurred in the Kumar panchayat of Pangi Valley of Chamba district that is entirely cut off.

Due to the landslides and rockfalls, at least 70 buses, including government and private ones, are stranded in different parts of the state. Traffic on most local bus routes in Chamba remained suspended.

A total of 2263 distribution transformers are down, affecting power supply. The SDMA said 279 water supply schemes have been impacted, leaving many regions without essential services.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the authorities were told to open the gates for one of the power project dams after heavy rain in the Kullu valley.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On