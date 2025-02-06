Menu Explore
Himachal: Abolition of 700 posts: Power dept employees stage protest

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Feb 06, 2025 05:28 AM IST

Protesting against the move, the electricity board engineers and employees held a demonstration outside the board headquarters in Shimla on Wednesday and demanded that the government should take back the move to abolish posts.

Facing a financial crunch, the Himachal government is preparing to abolish about 700 posts in the Electricity Board.

Facing a financial crunch, the Himachal government is preparing to abolish about 700 posts in the Electricity Board. (Representational image)
Facing a financial crunch, the Himachal government is preparing to abolish about 700 posts in the Electricity Board. (Representational image)

Protesting against the move, the electricity board engineers and employees held a demonstration outside the board headquarters in Shimla on Wednesday and demanded that the government should take back the move to abolish posts.

Hiralal Verma, convener of the Joint Action Committee of engineers and employees, said that a big rally will be organized against the state government in Hamirpur on February 11 and after that next outline of the agitation in all the districts will be decided.

Verma said that the Board of Directors of the Electricity Board has approved the abolition of 700 posts which has also been approved by the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and now the formal announcement is pending.

He said, “the electricity board is already struggling with the shortage of employees. One employee is doing the work of four people. Meanwhile, preparations are underway to abolish about 700 posts in all categories from Class-1 to Class-4”.

He said that the Congress government in name of rationalisation has already abolished 51 posts of engineers in the electricity board. A large number of drivers recruited for outsourcing have been removed.

Verma said that it was decided to further intensify the movement to restore old pension in the electricity board and new recruitments should be started in the board.

