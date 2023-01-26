Himachal ADGP Satwant Atwal Trivedi gets President’s police medal

The government has awarded the President’s Police Medal to 1996-batch IPS officer Satwant Atwal Trivedi, who is Himachal’s first woman additional director general of police on the occasion of Republic Day.

As per a government press release, four cops from the state have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service, namely Rahul Sharma, deputy superintendent of police, FSL, Junga; Jitender Singh, assistant commandant, first Himachal Pradesh Armed Police, Junga; Inder Dutt, sub-inspector, first armed battalion, Junga; and Susheel Kumar, state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau, Shimla.

Atwal is currently the ADGP of the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau and prison department. She hails from Bilaspur and is an alumna of St Bede’s College. During her distinguished career, she has bagged meritorious distinction in a diploma in investigation and leadership from the FBI National Academy, Department of Justice, USA.

She was also the first woman officer to command the district as Una superintendent of police.

Kangra DC gets national award for best IT initiative during elections

Kangra deputy commissioner-cum-district electoral officer Nipun Jindal was conferred with National Award for Best Information Technology Initiatives during the Himachal assembly elections 2022.

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the award on Nipun Jindal in New Delhi on the occasion of 13th National Voters’ Day on Wednesday.

He was awarded for developing e-KATCH (Kangra Application for Tracking Chunav) to digitise expenditure and streamline search and seizure processes. It was adjudged the best election initiative in the IT sector all over India.

(With inputs from Dharamshala)