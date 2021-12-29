Himachal agriculture minister exhorts scientists to develop integrated farming models

Agriculture Minister Virender Kanwar on Tuesday exhorted the farm scientists to develop integrated farming models which the farmers may adopt as per needs to boost their economy.

He was addressing a state-level farm officers’ workshop-cum-farmer scientist interface held at Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (HPAU), Palampur.

Kanwar also stressed on the production of seeds of the major crop within the state so that the state’s dependence on imports, which accounts for 80% of the total requirement could be reduced.

He said efforts were underway to conserve and preserve the seeds of traditional crops under ‘Mukhyamantri Paramparagat Beej Sanrakshan Yojana’ and advised the farm officers to educate farmers about the proper use of chemicals and fertilisers as pesticide residue was highest in Himachal Pradesh.

Kanwar said farm chemicals should be only available at registered shops and the person concerned should be properly trained to prevent excessive use of chemicals in the fields.

The minister also informed that a 25-year roadmap has been developed for natural farming in the state to shift from chemical farming.

He sought the scientists to suggest crops for mid-hill areas of the state. He also invited suggestions to prevent crop damage by wild animals.

The problem of stray cattle will end by coming March as many cow sanctuaries would be made functional in the state, he said.

Kanwar also discussed issues like the growing problem of lantana grass and asked the university to submit a project for its complete eradication.

The minister underlined the need to make Krishi Vigyan Kendras more vibrant to solve the problems of farmers.

Vice-chancellor Prof Harinder Kumar Chaudhary elaborated about major research and extension achievements of the HPAU which has enabled farmers of the state to get national-level awards in the recent past. He said that Krishi Vigyan Kendras have initiated work to produce seeds of wheat and mash.

He said the work has been imitated to conserve traditional seeds and get these registered.

He said special effort has been made to rejuvenate farm research in tribal areas and discussed issues like preparedness for adverse effects of climate change, vocal for local and high-end research facilities in HPAU like phototron and Shiitake Mushroom Unit.

Director of agriculture NK Dhiman said that research work should be done to reduce the cost of production and natural farming was a good alternative for it.

As a slight increase in temperature can reduce crop yields by 5-10% so work on cropping patterns with low water requirements and temperature stress-tolerant varieties should be expedited, he said.